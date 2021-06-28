Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-Run At Lakefront Home In Area; ID Released For Victim

The victim has been identified and a suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a lakefront home in the area.

The 61-year-old victim, now identified as James Crecco, of Carmel, was walking outside his brother's home when he was struck by a Jeep Friday, June 25 at approximately 8:07 p.m. in Mahopac on South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street.

On Monday morning, June 28, Carmel Police said that a suspect has been identified and an arrest has been made. Further details, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released.

Town of Carmel Police were alerted by Putnam County 911 of the crash with injuries, reported as a hit-and-run with a pedestrian struck in the roadway on South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac, said Carmel PD Lt. Stephen Kunze.

Upon the arrival of Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department EMS and Carmel PD units, the victim was discovered at the side of the road with serious injuries, Kunze said.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in traumatic arrest via MVFD EMS Ambulance.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was approaching his vehicle parked in front of his property overlooking Lake Mahopac on the north side of South Lake Boulevard when he and his vehicle were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee with gold-colored New York license plates, traveling west on South Lake Boulevard, Carmel Police said.

The gray Jeep did not stop after the collision and continued westbound on South Lake Boulevard towards Baldwin Place Road, police said.

The Jeep in question has passenger-side damage as a result of the crash.

Carmel Police were subsequently advised by Westchester Medical Center that the victim died at the hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

A GoFundMe for the Crecco family has already raised around $25,000.

The Carmel PD patrol units' investigation was aided by:

Carmel PD detectives,

Deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department,

Putnam County Accident Reconstruction Team.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.