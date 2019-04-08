Armed Man Found With 'Murder Manifesto' After Traffic Stop In Area, Authorities Say

A 31-year-old armed man found with a "murder manifesto" is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in the area, according to authorities.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., March 18, Putnam County Sheriff Sergeant William Quick observed an erratically driven vehicle commit traffic violations on Route 301, in the Town of Carmel, Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. said on Monday, April 8.

Quick observed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana emanating from the vehicle after approaching the vehicle, Langley said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the vehicle’s driver, Nickolai Plastini, 31, of Danbury, was allegedly intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

The investigation also revealed that Plastini was in possession of a .410 caliber shotgun, .410 shotgun shells, and a notebook appearing to be what Langley described as a “manifesto” by Plastini of his intent to kill people and the reasons why. The notebook contained a list of people’s names that had apparently “wronged” Plastini.

Plastini was placed under arrest and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while ntoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned in the Town of Patterson Justice Court, on behalf of the Town of Carmel Justice Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000.00 cash-bail/ $20,000.00 bail-bond.

The individuals listed in the notebook were contacted by members of the Sheriff’s Department and advised of the “Manifesto," Langley said.

Plastini, who previously resided in Carmel with his parents, posted bail and is scheduled to be in the Town of Carmel Justice Court on April 23.

