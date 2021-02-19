Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Worker Rescued After Tool Pierces Hand At Area Business
Police & Fire

Area Woman Violates Sex Offender Registry Rules, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kimberly Shaw
Kimberly Shaw Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A high-risk sexual offender living in the region is facing new charges for allegedly violating the sex offender registry.

This week, officers in Sullivan County from the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested Mill Street resident Kimberly Shaw following an investigation into allegations that she violated the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Police said that during a routine compliance check by the department’s Sex Offender Management Officer, it was determined that Shaw possessed an Internet account with Internet access that was not reported to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, which is required by law.

Shaw, age 51, was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of failure to register and verify as a sex offender. Following her arrest, Shaw was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Shaw a Level 3 threat, which means she is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” 

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Shaw had sexual contact with a 4-year-old child in January 2012, and she was convicted of first-degree sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old in November that year.

Shaw was sentenced to 10 years probation following her conviction in 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.