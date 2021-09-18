Area Woman Held In DWI-Drugs Head-On Crash, State Police Say

An area woman has been charged with alleged vehicular assault and driving while under the influence of drugs after crossing the double yellow line and hitting a Volkswagon head-on.

The crash took place around 3 p.m. in Sullivan County on Saturday, Sept. 11, on Route 17 B in the town of Bethel, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation revealed that Kassandra Demonda, age 40, of Bethel, was driving west on 17B in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a 2019 Volkswagen heading east.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Holly Rubin, age 38 of Woodcliff, New Jersey, was injured and transported to Garnet Medical Center in the town of Wallkill with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was traveling with two minors age 5 and 8. The 8-year-old was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter in serious condition, Nevel said.

A further investigation revealed that Demonda was impaired by drugs and she was subsequently arrested.

She was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash/$300,000 bond/ $500,000 secured bond.

