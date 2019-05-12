Area Tour Company Founder Indicted On Federal Child Porn Trafficking Charges

The founder of a nature tour company operating from the Jersey Shore north to Poughkeepsie and southern Connecticut was found with 6,800 photos and 120 videos of child sexual abuse, an indictment returned by a federal grand jury alleges.

Federal Homeland Security agents arrested Vaughn Tiedeman, 46, of Living Adventure Tours, in February on distributing child pornography charges.

A grand jury in Newark added receiving and possession counts, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Thursday.

Between July 2018 and January 2019, Tiedeman, of West Milford, “distributed at least 50 videos and 100 images depicting the sexual abuse of children via the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network,” Carpenito said.

Based in Hopatcong, Living Adventure Tours has said it offered biking, hiking, kayaking and snowshoe tours, with transportation equipment and guide services, in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Carpenito credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Newark Field Office and thanked the West Milford Police Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their assistance in the investigation.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah A. Sulkowski.

