Area Teen Stabbed During Dispute Over Pot, Police Say

A Westchester teen was hospitalized during a dispute after refusing to hand over his marijuana to strangers, according to police.

A 19-year-old New Rochelle resident - whose name has not been released by investigators - was stabbed in the head in New York City inside Washington Square Park at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, police said.

The teen was in the park smoking near the fountain area when two men approached him, asking for the weed, police said. When he refused, one of them took out a knife and cut him on the left side of his head.

The two men, believed to be in their 20s, then fled east on Washington Square North. The New Rochelle resident was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear whether the suspects and teen knew one another. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

