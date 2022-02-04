Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Area Teen Arrested For Gun Possession, Home Burglary, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 16-year-old was arrested in Mount Vernon
A 16-year-old was arrested in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A teenage suspect implicated in a home burglary was busted by police in Westchester with an illegal, loaded pistol, authorities announced.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit on patrol along the 200 block of South Third Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2 spotted a teenage suspect who was being sought in connection with a previous home invasion.

Police said that when the detectives approached the 16-year-old suspect, he attempted to conceal a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

The suspect was taken into custody by detectives without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary stemming from the alleged home invasion. The teen was remanded to a secure juvenile detention center pending a future court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.