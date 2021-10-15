Area Sex Offender Who Failed To Register Found With Two Kids, Police Say

A sex offender who failed to notify area authorities of his change of address was arrested in the company of two kids.

The unidentified 31-year-old Ulster County resident, from Ellenville, was apprehended around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 on an active warrant by members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation revealed the man was in the company of two minors and he failed to make notification of his address change as required by New York State law.

He was charged with felony sex offender failure to register a change of address and endangering the welfare of a child.

The man was remanded to the Ulster County Jail and is to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court on a later date.

