Police & Fire

Area School Bus Driver Drove Drunk With Students Aboard, Police Say

A school bus driver in the area drove drunk with students on board, police said. Photo Credit: File photo

State Police from the Somers barrack said 61-year-old William J. Mendez, of Somers, was operating a school bus from the Somers Intermediate School and transporting students when he was stopped on Monday, Dec. 9.

An investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol concentration of .22 percent.

Mendez was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, a felony, and driving while intoxicated on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Further information, including the number of students on the bus, was not released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

