Area Physician Assistant Charged With Forcibly Touching Patient, Police Say

An area physician assistant has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a patient's breast during a doctor's visit.

Sean Cavanaugh, 44, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 13, for an incident which took place on July 3, 2019, said New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

According to the chief, the victim went for a follow-up appointment with Cavanaugh at Vitality Psychiatry Group Practice located at 3125 Route 9W in New Windsor.

While Cavanaugh was checking her heart rate, he placed the stethoscope between his fingers, went underneath her shirt and underneath her bra and inappropriately touched her breast, Farbent said.

An Order of Protection was issued against Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh was charged with forcible touching. He was released and he is due back in the Town of New Windsor Court on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this or other incidents involving Cavanaugh, to contact Det John Vasta at 845-565-7000.

