Area Man Who Stepped Out Of Vehicle After Crash With Deer Struck, Killed By SUV

A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV when he stepped out of a vehicle to inspect the damage after hitting a deer.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:40 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the town of Mamakating, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, troopers responded to Route 209 for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Orange County resident James F. Harrington, age 70, from the town of Deerpark, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his son, James Harrington, age 33, from the town of Mamakating, he added.

They were traveling south on Route 209 when he struck a deer. They both got out of the vehicle to assess the damage. The son stated that he observed a vehicle traveling north heading when he heard a crash, Nevel said.

As the vehicle continued north, Harrington observed his father injured and on the ground. The vehicle that struck Harrington was identified as a 2020 Honda CRV, driven by James Christiano, age 78, from the town of Minisink, he added.

After the collision, Christiano stayed at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment and further investigation revealed that he was not utilizing a cell phone before or during the crash.

James Harrington was transported to Garnett Medical where he was pronounced dead

This fatal collision is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.