Area Man Wanted For False Personation

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Newburgh are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who attempted to dupe troopers with a false name.

An alert was issued regarding Ibrahima Barry, who is wanted on a bench warrant for false personation dating back to an incident in 2014.

Police said that Barry was traveling on the New York State Thruway on April 29 that year, when he was stopped by State Police troopers. During the traffic stop, Barry allegedly gave a false name to troopers and was arrested at the scene.

Barry, 34, has been described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who recognizes Barry, has been asked to contact investigators by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

