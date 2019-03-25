Contact Us
Police & Fire

Area Man Threatens To Bomb Community Services Department, Sheriff Says

Xzavier Oladipo
Xzavier Oladipo Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A Monticello man was charged with making a bomb threat of a public building after allegedly making a threat by phone.

Xzavier Oladipo, 30, of Monticello, was arrested on Wednesday, March 20, after the Sullivan County Community Services in Liberty received a bomb threat via telephone around 10:13 a.m., said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and immediately conducted a search of the area with negative results. The phone call was then traced and led to a suspect in the Village of Monticello, Chaboty said.

About two hours later sheriff's deputies and Monticello police officers located and arrested Oladipo, he added.

Oladipo was charged with the felony of making a terroristic threat. He was arraigned before Judge Kirk Orseck in the Town of Liberty Court and sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on March 27.

Sheriff Mike Schiff thanked his deputies and the Monticello police department for their quick response to this threat.

