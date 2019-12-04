Contact Us
Area Man Charged With DWI After Refusing Chemical Test

Kathy Reakes
An Ulster man was arrested for DWI after refusing to take a blood-alcohol test.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on DWI charges following a traffic stop.

Ulster County resident William Babcock, of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after being stopped by officers at the Quickchek on Route 9W, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

After being stopped, Babcock allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test, Sinagra said.

He was charged with DWI and refusal to take a breath test. During his arraignment at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, his driver's license was revoked.

Babcock was released on his own recognizance.

