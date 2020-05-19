Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Area Man Charged By State Police For Impaired Driving With Child

New York State Police nabbed two people who allegedly stole an SUV. A third got away.
New York State Police nabbed two people who allegedly stole an SUV. A third got away. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An Orange County man is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car and battling with New York State Police troopers attempting to take him into custody.

New York State Police troopers stopped Newburgh resident Daniel Cronin, 37, late on Saturday, May 16, on Washington Place in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Cronin was under the influence of alcohol with a minor in the vehicle, police say.

While attempting to take Cronin into custody, police said that he became combative with troopers, who eventually were able to arrest him.

Cronin was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law for having a minor in the car, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

Following his arrest, Cronin was released and is scheduled to appear in the City of Newburgh Court on Monday, June 11 to respond to the charges.

