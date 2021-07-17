Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Area Man Caught Possessing Child Porn, State Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police arrested a Dutchess County man on child porn charges.
A 50-year-old man from the area is facing charges for allegedly possessing explicit images of a minor who was familiar with him, New York State Police said.

New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County announced the arrest of Poughkeepsie resident Sean Hulsmann on Friday, July 16 for child pornography charges.

According to police, Hulsmann was arrested on Wednesday, July 14 after the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Poughkeepsie received a tip that Hulsmann was in possession of child pornography that contained images of a child who he knew.

Hulsmann was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance and possession of a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. 

He was arraigned in the city of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or a $500,000 bond.

