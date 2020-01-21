Area Man Arrested Twice In Hours Under New Bail Reform

A man who was arrested for an alleged domestic dispute that ended with an officer injured was arrested again within 20 minutes after court under new bail reform laws.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, when New Paltz responded to a home on Colonial Drive for a report of a domestic assault, said New Platz Police Lt. Robert Lucchesi.

When police arrived on the scene, the man identified as Ruben Ortiz, 35, began fighting with police and resisting arrest, Lucchesi said.

One officer was injured, received a blow to the knee, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Following his first arrest, Ortiz was charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and harassment, police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of New Paltz Court and released on his own recognizance around midnight, Lucchesi said.

An order of protection was put given to the female victim, he added.

Many area departments have complained about the law that went into effect on Jan. 1. The law prevents the courts from imposing cash bail in almost all misdemeanor and non-violent felonies cases.

Shortly after Ortiz was released following his court appearance, police received another 911 call that he was back at the home in violation of the order of protection, Lucchesi said.

New Platz police responded again and arrested him for criminal contempt for violating the protective order around 12:20 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 20.

He is being held at the Ulster County Jail on bail until his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Lucchesi said the case is an example of how the court's hands are tied when it comes to bail reform.

"The law limits a judge's discretion to consider bail in a case like this instead of having to let the person go, he might have received bail and not have been able to return to the home a second time," he said.

