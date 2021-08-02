Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Get Vaccine Or Be Tested Regularly
Police & Fire

Area Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man was allegedly busted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 following an investigation by the state police child abuse unit.

Orange County resident Johnathan Diaz Flores, age 35, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, after state police received a report on the Child Abuse Hotline, said New York State Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following the report, an investigation was conducted and found that Diaz Flores "did engage in a course of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13," state police said.

Diza Flores was charged with sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the child.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.