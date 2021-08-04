Contact Us
Area Man Arrested For Rape Of Minor Following Investigation, Police Say

An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor under the age of 15. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a child under the age of 15.

The New York State Police Catskill barracks arrested Ulster County resident Luis D. Fernandez, age 45, of Kingston, in relation to a sexual assault investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 3, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

According to Nevel, a four-month-long investigation revealed Fernandez had sexual intercourse with a child less than 15-years-old. 

Fernandez was charged with rape and arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court. 

He was remanded into the custody of the Greene County Sheriff in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, and $50,000 secured bond. 

