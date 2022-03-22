Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect Accused Of Assaulting Dad In Front Of Wife, Kids In Rockland
Police & Fire

Area Man Arrested For Masturbating In Public, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman in a parked car.
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman in a parked car. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

An area man was arrested for allegedly walking down a street with his genitals out and then masturbating in front of a woman in a parked car, authorities announced.

Ulster County resident Justin Garney, age 27, of Highland, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 16 by the Lloyd Police.

Garney was seen walking down a town of Lloyd street with his genitals out of his pants when he came upon a woman in a parked vehicle and started to masturbate, said Chief James S. Janso, of the Lloyd Police.

Following his arrest, Garney was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant for harassment 2 nd degree from the City of Kingston Police, Janso said. 

Garney was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Lloyd Court on Tuesday, April 5.

He was then turned over to the City of Kingston Police on the warrant.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.