Area Man Arrested For Hitting Victim With Vehicle During Dispute In Area, Police Say

An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly hitting another person with a vehicle during a dispute.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A local man was apprehended after a victim was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during a dispute in the area.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 10:53 a.m., Saturday, July 31 in Ulster County, in the Village of Saugerties.

According to Sinagra, James A. Marrott, age 30, was arrested after he used his vehicle to strike the victim, causing the victim to sustain serious injury, Saugerties PD Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

Marrott then fled the scene. Officers located Marrott a short time later and took him into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Marrott, of Saugerties, was found in possession of brass knuckles, Sinagra said. 

He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Marrott was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on bail.

