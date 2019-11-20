Area Man Accused Of Stabbing Co-Worker

A 24-year-old man has been accused of stabbing a co-worker during an argument, police say.

New York State Police responded to Old Hopewell Road in the town of Wappinger on a report of a stabbing on Tuesday, Nov. 19 around 11:30 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that Jaeson A. Dauswell, 24, of Newburgh became involved in an argument with the victim while working for Precision Pipeline Services on Old Hopewell Road, police say.

Dauswell subsequently stabbed the victim’s thigh using a multi-tool knife, according to police.

Dauswell was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and released on his own recognizance.

Dauswell is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.