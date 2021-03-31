Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Area Duo Nabbed With Heroin, Other Drugs During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested two Poughkeepsie residents for alleged drug possession following a traffic stop.
New York State Police arrested two Poughkeepsie residents for alleged drug possession following a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Two people were arrested by state police for alleged possession of drugs following a traffic stop in the area.

The arrests in Orange County of Saiyquana Reed, age 21, and Darwin Santos, both of Poughkeepsie, took place around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21 on Route 9W in Newburgh, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the trooper was patrolling Route 9W in Newburgh when he stopped a 2007 Nissan Versa driven by Reed for a traffic violation.

While interviewing Reed, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, Nevel said.

The trooper had Reed and her passenger, Santos, exit the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the trooper found marijuana and numerous plastic bags containing heroin and amphetamine. 

Reed and Santos were both charged with charged two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Reed was also charged with possession of marijuana.

They were released on an appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 20.

