Area Duo Nabbed With Drugs, Guns, During Warrants Search, Police Say

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Kathy Reakes
The drugs seized.
The drugs seized. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Two Hudson Valley men have been arrested for allegedly dealing drugs through the region following a joint investigation.

John Diamond, age 27, of Chester, in Orange County, and Dyland Cronk, age 31, of Beacon, were arrested on Tuesday, May 18, following the investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force along with the Ulster Regional Narcotics Team, the DEA, and Homeland Security Hudson Valley, said Frank Tasciotti, assistant coordinator of the Task Force.

The men were arrested following the execution of search warrants in Beacon and Chester. The warrants were a result of an investigation into narcotics sales taking place in Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange counties, Tasciotti said.

The guns seized.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force

During the course of the investigation and search warrants, officers seized more than 1,300 pressed Fentanyl pills, 1,700 Xanax pills, an AR15 style assault rifle, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol (both ghost guns), $3,000 cash, scales, and packaging materials.

Assisting in the investigation were the City of Beacon Police Department, the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department, and the Orange County Drug Task Force.

Diamond and Cronk were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on appearance tickets. Additional charges may follow.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

