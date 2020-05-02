Contact Us
Police & Fire

Ardsley Train Station Robbery Puts Schools On Lockout In Irvington

Zak Failla
Irvington schools were put into a lockout on Wednesday morning.
Irvington schools were put into a lockout on Wednesday morning.

A robbery near a Westchester Metro-North station on Wednesday morning forced an area school district to enter its lockout protocols while police investigated.

The Irvington School District announced at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 that it called for a lockout due to a safety concern following a robbery near the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station by the Mercy College campus in Dobbs Ferry.

The district announced at 10:21 a.m. that it had lifted the lockout.

“We have been advised by law enforcement that the public safety concern has been resolved. Therefore, the lockout security protocol has been lifted at each school and normal schedules and routines have resumed,” the district announced.

“We would like to thank our students for their cooperation and our staff for their responsible actions to ensure the security of our school campuses. As always, we are proud of them. We also extend our appreciation to our law enforcement partners for all they do to provide for our safety.”

