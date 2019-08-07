Contact Us
Apparent Luring Incident In Hudson Valley A Misunderstanding, Police Say

Zak Failla
Police in Mount Pleasant were called to investigate an alleged luring incident at Pace University.
Police in Mount Pleasant were called to investigate an alleged luring incident at Pace University. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

An apparent luring incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Westchester turned out to be a misunderstanding, police said.

A man had reportedly attempted to lure her the girl into his pickup truck at Pace University while she waited for a ride on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Police had received the report that a 13-year-old was waiting for a ride home at the college when a gray pickup truck drove up next to her and the driver made contact, offering to provide a ride.

After an investigation, police later said that the man had been at Pace to pick up another girl, his granddaughter, and was trying to be helpful when he asked the girl if she needed a ride.

