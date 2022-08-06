Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Hospitalized After Assault At Grocery Store In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Ambulance Crashes While Responding To Emergency In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The crash site.
The crash site. Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

Two ambulance personnel were injured after a car allegedly crashed into their emergency vehicle.

The crash took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie, around 6:50 p.m., Saturday, June 4.

An EMStar ambulance and another vehicle collided at the intersection of the eastbound arterial and Grand Avenue causing the ambulance to leave the roadway and strike a light pole and a fence, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

The EMS personnel from the ambulance were transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the other driver was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment, Clark said.

The investigation is continuing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.