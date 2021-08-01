Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Ambulance Corps President In Rockland Accused Of Stealing $70K From Organization, DA Says

Kathy Reakes
The president of the Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Matthew Gannon, has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $70K from the organization.
The president of the Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Matthew Gannon, has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $70K from the organization. Photo Credit: Facebook/Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Crops

The president of an ambulance corps in Rockland County has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $70,000 from the organization.

Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps President Matthew Gannon, age 53, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 7, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Gannon was charged with stealing funds from the ambulance corps while serving as president of the organization after a multi-agency investigation, the DA's Office said.

From Jan. 1, 2016, to Aug. 12, 2020, Gannon, a Sloatsburg resident, stole in excess of $70,000 from the Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he served as president, the indictment said.

Gannon would use Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps bank accounts to pay for personal expenses including but not limited to paying for season tickets for New York Jets games, officials said.

After conducting a historical forensic audit of numerous subpoenaed bank records, the district attorney's office presented evidence to a grand jury who in turn returned an indictment of grand larceny, the DA's Office said.

"Today is a very sad day when a resident who is entrusted with serving our community breaks that trust for their own personal gain," said Walsh. "I would like to applaud the collaborative efforts of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, the Office of the NYS Attorney General Public Integrity Bureau, and the Ramapo Police Department.” 

