Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Woman Who's Gone Missing In Region

Joe Lombardi
Alicia M. Kenyon
Alicia M. Kenyon Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 29-year-old woman has gone missing and New York State Police are asking the public's help in locating her.

Alicia M. Kenyon was last seen on Friday, March 19 at Walmart in the village of Catskill in Greene County. 

She is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600.

