Alert Issued For Woman Who Police Say Spent $900 With Stolen Credit Card

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators in Middletown are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted woman who allegedly spent nearly $1,000 with a stolen credit card.

An alert has been issued for Amani Scott, 22, who was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after she allegedly stole a credit card and made more than $900 worth of unauthorized charges.

Scott allegedly stole the credit card from a customer while working at an Orange County establishment who left it behind to keep an open tab. Scott later did not return to court to respond to the charges and a warrant for her arrest was issued from the Orange County Court.

Investigators described Scott as a 5-foot-7 African American woman weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Middletown by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

