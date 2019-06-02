Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Alert Issued For Woman Wanted On Assault Charge

Zak Failla
Nicole Serrano
Nicole Serrano Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators issued an alert for a woman wanted on an assault charge after being involved in a domestic incident with a friend. She is also wanted in Middletown for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Nicole Serrano, 26, was arrested for second-degree assault after she was involved in a physical altercation with a friend. During the incident, Serrano allegedly struck a man in the face with a glass bottle before pepper spraying him. She later failed to return to court to respond to the charges.

Investigators described Serrano as a 4-foot-6 woman weighing approximately 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes her, or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives by calling (845) 292-6601 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

