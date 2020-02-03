Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2020-02-03

Breaking News: Suspect At Large After 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Garnerville
Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Rockland

Zak Failla
Celeste Clauser
Celeste Clauser Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Know her?

An alert has been issued by the Ramapo Police Department as they attempt to locate a wanted woman who allegedly endangered the welfare of a child.

Celeste Clauser, 34, is wanted by the Ramapo Police Department and Rockland County Court on a warrant for assault and endangering the welfare of a child dating back to an incident in 2018. Following her arrest, Clauser was released and later failed to appear in court to respond to the charges against her, leading to a warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Clauser’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators in the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip through the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

