Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Fraud Investigation

Have you seen her?

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators in Dover for a woman who allegedly falsely filed a police report claiming she had been the victim of identity theft with a credit card.

Virginia Wittenberg, 51, was arrested in June 2017 following a fraud investigation. She is currently wanted by New York State Police and the Town of Dover Justice Court after being charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Wittenberg was released following her arrest and was due to appear in the Town of Dover Court on Jan. 5 last year. When she failed to appear for court proceedings, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to police, Wittenberg is known to frequent the Boston area. She’s been described as a 5-foot-4 woman weighing approximately 155 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

