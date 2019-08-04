Contact Us
Alert Issued For Woman, 21, Wanted For Attempting To Smuggle Suboxone Into Prison

Zak Failla
Dallas Bennett
Dallas Bennett Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued for a 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman who allegedly attempted to bring drugs into the Fishkill Correctional Facility in 2017.

New York State Police investigators in Wappinger are attempting to locate Dallas Pistol Bennett, who is wanted by the Town of Fishkill Court after she was arrested in 2017 for allegedly attempting to smuggle Suboxone into the prison. She later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police said that Bennett was last known to live in the Oswego area. She has been described as a 5-foot-7 woman weighing approximately 210 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

