Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

A man who was arrested for violating a court-mandated Order of Protection last year in the Hudson Valley is wanted by New York State Police.

Joseph Hankerson is wanted by State Police in Poughkeepsie and the Town of Lagrange Court following his arrest last year for a domestic incident with an acquaintance.

Police said that Hankerson was involved in a physical domestic incident with his victim while the Order of Protection was in place.

Hankerson later failed to appear at court proceedings, the warrant was issued by the Town of Lagrange Court for first-degree criminal contempt.

Hankerson, 55, was described as being 6-foot-3, weighing approximately 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Poughkeepsie by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

