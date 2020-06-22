Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Investigation Underway After Black Lives Matter Main Street Artwork Damaged In Nyack
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Hankerson
Joseph Hankerson Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man who was arrested for violating a court-mandated Order of Protection last year in the Hudson Valley is wanted by New York State Police.

Joseph Hankerson is wanted by State Police in Poughkeepsie and the Town of Lagrange Court following his arrest last year for a domestic incident with an acquaintance.

Police said that Hankerson was involved in a physical domestic incident with his victim while the Order of Protection was in place. 

Hankerson later failed to appear at court proceedings, the warrant was issued by the Town of Lagrange Court for first-degree criminal contempt.

Hankerson, 55, was described as being 6-foot-3, weighing approximately 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

 Anyone who recognizes him or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Poughkeepsie by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.