Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Zak Failla
Darlene Ballard
Darlene Ballard Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police Department

Know her?

Police issued an alert for Darlene Ballard, 58, who is wanted following her arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in May last year.

According to the Town of Newburgh Police, Ballard later failed to show up to court on her scheduled appearance date, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Ballard was described as 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes Ballard, or who has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

