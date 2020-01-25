Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Super Soaker: Rain Will Be Heavy At Times As Potent Storm System Sweeps Through
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Husted
Matthew Husted Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man busted with fentanyl and heroin during a routine traffic stop in the area is wanted by New York State Police.

An alert has been issued by State Police in Sullivan County for Matthew Husted, 28, of Loch Sheldrake, who was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop last year in Fallsburg.

According to police, Husted was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by State Police troopers in August for a vehicle and traffic violation. During the subsequent stop and investigation, it was determined that Husted was in possession of approximately 24 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and he was arrested.

Husted was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and later failed to return to court to answer the charges. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Husted was described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.