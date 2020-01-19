Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Passenger Suffers Injuries After Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Rockland Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Fox
Nicholas Fox Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

An alert has been issued for a wanted man in Orange County who has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is attempting to locate Nicholas Fox, 30, who was arrested in connection with a larceny that took place in September 2018.

According to police, Fox later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and a bench warrant was issued by the court.

Police described Fox as 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing the tip to TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.