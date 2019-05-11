Alert Issued For Suspect Wanted On Forgery, DWAI Charges

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Somers have issued an alert for 25-year-old MarcAnthony Diaz, who is wanted on charges that include possession of a forged instrument and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

He is also wanted by the Town of Bedford Court for possessing a forged Texas registration document and for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Police described Diaz as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. His last known address was in the Bronx.

Anyone with information on Diaz, or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

