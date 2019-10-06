Alert Issued For Scam Callers Posing As State Police

An alert has been issued for a scam that involves suspects posing as the state police.

New York State Police say they’ve received information that numerous residents throughout the New York City area were contacted by phone by a party requesting personal information, including social security numbers.

Police say the caller ID shows up as (607) 467-3215, an actual State Police station phone number.

However, these calls are not coming from a police station.

“Through advancements in technology, many scam phone numbers can be disguised as authentic/recognizable phone numbers as a means of deception,” New York State Police say.

Police urge residents to avoid sharing personal information over the phone unless they’ve confirmed that the call is legitimate. It’s also recommended to use security questions and passwords to keep personal information protected.

