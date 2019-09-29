Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Rockland Woman Wanted On Larceny Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ashlee Mcllwain
Ashlee Mcllwain Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

An alert has been issued for a wanted Rockland County woman whose last known address was in Manhattan.

The Clarkstown Police Department is attempting to track down 29-year-old Ashlee McIlwain, who is wanted after being arrested on a larceny charge. She later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police investigators described McIlwain as a 5-foot-6 African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 638-5880.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.