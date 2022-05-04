Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Upstate NY Girl With Ties To Area

Nicole Valinote
Aa'nyah Johnson
Aa'nyah Johnson Photo Credit: Facebook/Hope Alive 845

A nonprofit that works to locate missing people has issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old Capital District girl who has ties to the Hudson Valley area.

Hope Alive 845 reported on Monday, May 2, that Aa'nyah Johnson is missing from the Schenectady and Albany area.

She was last seen on Saturday, April 30, and has ties to the city of Newburgh in Orange County, the nonprofit said. 

The nonprofit said Aa'nyah is likely wearing a black hat shown in the picture provided of her and black clothing with black Crocs. 

She is described as being 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds, Hope Alive 845 said. 

Hope Alive 845 said anyone who locates Aa'nyah can contact their local police department.

