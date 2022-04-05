Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Kathy Reakes
* Missing * Lori Lynn Campbell
* Missing * Lori Lynn Campbell Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Police in the area are asking the public for help locating a woman who has not been seen in several days.

Putnam County resident Lori Lynn Campbell, age 59, address unknown, was reported missing on Wednesday, April 2.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received reports from two of Campbell's friends after she failed to make contact with them for several days, the department said.

Campbell drives a black 2003 Acura 2003 RSX with license plate HNX3522, the sheriff's office said.

If located or you have any information as to the whereabouts of Campbell, contact Investigator Kevin Radovich at 845-225-4300 extension 42205 and refer to case 22-0971.

