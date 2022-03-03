Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Projected Track Shifts For New Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast: Here's Latest
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Missing: Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec
Missing: Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing area woman who hasn't been seen in six days.

Dutchess County resident Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec, of Dover, was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 25, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Families members say the teen may have traveled to the Bronx.

Pirir-Tec is described as being 5-feet-5 and approximately 120 lbs. She has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left cheek and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.