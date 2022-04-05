Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Admits To Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman In Area
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley 20-Year-Old

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Have you seen him? Jordon Jones
Have you seen him? Jordon Jones Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen by his family five days ago.

Dutchess County resident Jordon Jones, age 20, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was last seen by family on Saturday, April 30, at his home located at 25 South Clover St. after a recent friendship just ended. 

Jones, who has Asperger’s Syndrome does not readily communicate, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police,

The missing man “wiped” his cellphone and left it along with his wallet at his residence before he left, Clark said.

He worked in the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory building located at 8 North Cherry St., Poughkeepsie but has not shown up to work since April 30, he added.

Jones only wears black clothing and an oversized wristwatch, police said.

He is described being 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Jones does not drive or ride a bicycle, he has no money or phone, Clark said.

He has been known to frequent the Barnes & Noble on Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie. 

Jones was possibly seen by an acquaintance in the area of 551 Main St. in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, May 1.

Anyone who spots Jones should call the city of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-4000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.