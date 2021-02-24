Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Area Girl

Angelina Rodriguez
Angelina Rodriguez Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police Department

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Angelina Rodriguez was last seen leaving her Town of Newburgh home around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black legging, and sneakers. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Town of Newburgh Police at 1-845-564-1100.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

