Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Area Girl

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Angelina Rodriguez was last seen leaving her Town of Newburgh home around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black legging, and sneakers. She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Town of Newburgh Police at 1-845-564-1100.

