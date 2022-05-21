Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old NY Girl Who Police Say May Have Traveled Out Of State

Joe Lombardi
Rachel Nugent
Rachel Nugent Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen from Kings Park.

Rachel Nugent was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21, said police.

Investigators believe she may have taken a train to New York City and may have traveled out of state.

She is 5-foot-1, 145 pounds with short black hair and braces, said police. 

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe and white sneakers, police noted. 

"She was carrying a two-tone long strap purse and carrying her clothes in a pink shoulder strap bag," said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to contact 911 or call the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

