Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police say Dutchess County resident Bethany Mitchell, from the town of Fishkill, was visiting her grandmother on Fish Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 26, when she got into an argument with her mother and left the residence at around 11 a.m.

She is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction.

If seen, please contact New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

