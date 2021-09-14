Contact Us
Alert Issued For Man Who's Gone Missing In Area

North Carolina resident Andrew Higgins was last seen in Ulster County on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to the City of Kingston Police Department. Photo Credit: City of Kingston Police Department

Police are asking the public for information after a 61-year-old man has gone missing in the Hudson Valley.

Andrew Higgins was last seen in Ulster County on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Higgins was seen that day at an unknown time in the City of Kingston.

Police said Higgins, a resident of North Carolina, is 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, and he has blue eyes and blond/white hair. 

Anyone with information on Higgins' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 845-331-8404. Police said callers should ask for Detective Baney or Detective LaSpina and refer to incident BL-14274-21.

