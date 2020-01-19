Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Passenger Suffers Injuries After Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Rockland Crash, Police Say
Alert Issued For Man Wanted On Multiple Charges In Area

Zak Failla
Derek Maurice
Derek Maurice Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Brewster issued an alert for a man wanted for multiple charges following his arrest five years ago.

Derek Maurice is wanted by the New York State Police and Town of Southeast Court after being charged with first-degree falsifying business records, and bail jumping.

According to police, Maurice was arrested in 2015 following an investigation that determined Maurice allegedly stole property and sold it to a pawn shop.

Anyone with information regarding Maurice’s whereabouts has been instructed to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

